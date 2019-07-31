Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

One killed in train-car collision in Islamabad

2 mins ago
 

A man died on Tuesday when a train hit his car at an unmanned railway crossing near Islamabad.

The car had two people in it and was passing from the crossing when it was hit by the passenger train near the Mohri station. The car flew 200 metres away after the train hit it.

The train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Kohat.

One person, identified as Muhammad Naeem from Mansehra, was killed on spot. The other person in the car, Shoaib, was critically injured.

People took the injured man and body to the hospital.

Many people who witnessed the accident staged a protest against unmanned railway crossings. They said an increasing number of deaths have occurred in the past few years but there has been no action taken by the government.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
accident Islamabad
 
