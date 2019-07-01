Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
One dead after bus collision on National Highway in Khuzdar

11 mins ago
 

A man died Sunday night after two buses collided on the National Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

The collision caused a fire and left seven people injured. According to the rescue team, the deceased was the driver of one of the buses.

The fire was extinguished in an hour by two fire brigade vehicles.

An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

The seven people injured in the accident taken to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger.

