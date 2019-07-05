Omar Shahid Hamid’s new book out on July 12

The latest book of author Omar Shahid Hamid will be launched on July 12.

The launch ceremony will be held at Liberty Books in Karachi’s Clifton from 6:30pm to 8pm.

The policeman-turned-author tweeted that he looks forward to answering people’s questions on cricket, corruption and the World Cup.

Don’t miss the launch of #TheFix next Friday ⁦@LibertyBooks_⁩ see you there for all your questions on cricket, corruption and this World Cup pic.twitter.com/wsaX4qKfU1 — Omar Shahid Hamid (@omarshamid) July 5, 2019

The Fix is his fourth book. He has previously written The Prisoner, The Spinners Tale and The Party Worker.

The blurb says that the book is “a rivetting novel on the networks of fixing in the world of cricket.”

Its description reads: “Ever since she was fifteen years old, the talented Saman Khan has only had one dream — to win a world cup for her country. Now, thanks to her own efforts as the captain, her team of talented misfits in the Pakistan Women’s cricket team stand on the verge of realising that dream.

“But fate intervenes, and the team’s success attracts the great corruptors of the sport, the matchfixing syndicates that captured the men’s team two decades ago. Will Saman and her girls succeed where the men failed, or will history repeat itself? ”

Hamid’s first novel The Prisoner (2013), inspired by the 2002 kidnapping and killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was longlisted for the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature 2015.