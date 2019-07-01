Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Oil tanker overturns after brake failure

1 hour ago
 
It was carrying 40,000 litres of oil



An oil tanker overturned on the National Highway in Ahmedpur Sharqia Monday morning. 

The tanker’s brakes failed, causing it to overturn.

It was carrying 40,000 litres of oil. According to the Motorway police, work is under way to right the tanker.

