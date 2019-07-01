Monday, July 1, 2019 | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Three killed after bus collision on National Highway in Khuzdar
Multan man kills nine people after fight with his father-in-law
Sindh’s students shake off the summer blues as schools reopen
Maryam Nawaz snatched PML-N’s narrative from Shehbaz, claims Fawad Chaudhry
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Oil tanker overturns after brake failure
Usama Durrani
1 hour ago
It was carrying 40,000 litres of oil
An oil tanker overturned on the National Highway in Ahmedpur Sharqia Monday morning.
The tanker’s brakes failed, causing it to overturn.
It was carrying 40,000 litres of oil. According to the Motorway police, work is under way to right the tanker.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
ahmedpur sharqia
oil tanker
RELATED STORIES
Two Saudi tankers came under ‘sabotage attack’ off UAE
2 months ago
2 months ago
Oil tanker turns turtle, bursts into flames in Karachi
3 months ago
3 months ago
Woman killed as oil tanker overturns
3 months ago
3 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
oil tanker, motorway, national highway, ahmedpur sharqia, ahmedpur east, accident
MOST READ
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Man impersonating online taxi service driver assaults woman in Karachi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.