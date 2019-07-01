Oh, deer: Karachi zoo welcomes four fawns

Four fawns were born at the Karachi Zoological Gardens on Monday, confirmed the zoo authorities.

Recreations Senior Director Mansoor Qazi said that the fawns are doing well. The veterinary department is currently taking care of them, he remarked.

It has been almost three years since Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced an ambitious plan to make the Karachi Zoo like that of Singapore. However, little progress has been made on his promises. Construction work is under way at the Karachi Zoo, but little has been done to improve the animals’ living conditions. They continue to suffer in silence.

Related: Empty cages and lone animals paint a picture of despair at Karachi’s zoos

More than 850 animals are kept in cages built over a century ago at the Karachi zoo. There are only two veterinaries and three paramedics for the animals.

There is little legislation in Pakistan to help support animal welfare. The most recent law on the books addressing animal cruelty dates from 1890.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.