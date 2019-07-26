Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

‘Nothing above national interest’, PM briefs cabinet on US visit

July 26, 2019
 

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on Thursday the federal cabinet on his visit to the United States and meeting with President Donald Trump.

The cabinet members hailed the premier by thumping their desks at the meeting. The prime minister took them into confidence over his visit to the US.

He informed them about his meeting with President Trump.

Khan said he presented Pakistan’s case in the best manner, adding, “There is nothing above the national interest.”

He said the US president would soon visit Pakistan.

The prime minister also informed the participants about Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of the Kashmir issue. “The offer of the US president to mediate the dispute is important for regional peace.”

Khan also said that Pakistan would keep playing its role for durable peace in Afghanistan.

The prime minister was also presented a report pertaining to the use of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft by the rulers over the past 10 years.

The cabinet was briefed on the foreign trips and treatment of the former rulers and their families.

The forum also gave an approval for several other decisions.

 
TOPICS:
cabinet PM Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.