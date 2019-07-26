‘Nothing above national interest’, PM briefs cabinet on US visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on Thursday the federal cabinet on his visit to the United States and meeting with President Donald Trump.

The cabinet members hailed the premier by thumping their desks at the meeting. The prime minister took them into confidence over his visit to the US.

He informed them about his meeting with President Trump.

Khan said he presented Pakistan’s case in the best manner, adding, “There is nothing above the national interest.”

He said the US president would soon visit Pakistan.

The prime minister also informed the participants about Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of the Kashmir issue. “The offer of the US president to mediate the dispute is important for regional peace.”

Khan also said that Pakistan would keep playing its role for durable peace in Afghanistan.

The prime minister was also presented a report pertaining to the use of Pakistan International Airlines aircraft by the rulers over the past 10 years.

The cabinet was briefed on the foreign trips and treatment of the former rulers and their families.

The forum also gave an approval for several other decisions.