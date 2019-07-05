Not getting married: Arjun Kapoor on relationship with Malaika

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has said that he is not getting married anytime soon.

The Bollywood actor, who had confirmed his relationship with Malaika Arora in June, told Filmfare that he and Malaika are still discovering each other in public space.

“I am not getting married,” Arjun said, adding that they are enjoying the comfort of being a couple.

“We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married,” he was quoted as saying.

The couple is currently in the US on a vacation.

Arjun was last seen in India’s Most Wanted. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar. He also has Panipat in the pipeline.

