No more AC, TV for Nawaz in jail: PM Khan

Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PML-N have joined hands and they have just one goal: hearing me say those three letters, N R O, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At his rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, the premier said no matter what happens, the opposition will have to return the money they stole from the country.

These people are trying to exert foreign pressure in the hopes of getting an NRO, he said. You can get together, hold rallies, I’ll provide the containers, he said.

In four to six months we’ll be out of this difficult time, he promised the packed arena. But he warned that all traders would have to be registered and pay taxes.

If everyone pays their taxes, paying back Pakistan’s debts wont be difficult, he added.

Nawaz Sharif asks for food, an air conditioner and TV facilities in jail, said PM Khan. About 80% of Pakistan doesn’t have an AC and 70% doesn’t have a TV, he said. Half the public would gladly go to jail if they got these facilities, he said.

If you get everything in jail then where’s the punishment, he asked. “When I go back to Pakistan, I am ending these facilities,” he promised. Maryam Bibi will make a lot of noise but there’s a simple way to get out of jail, he said. “Give back the money.”

He said Asif Zardari goes to jail and then straight to the hospital. Now we’ll keep Zardari in jail but without the air conditioner or TV, he vowed. It’s very easy to get out of jail, give the money back, he reiterated. One of PM Khan’s campaign promises was to get Pakistan’s stolen money back.

The prime minister poked fun at his predecessor Nawaz Sharif for looking at notes while speaking to foreign leaders. “When I meet President Trump, what should we discuss? I’ll pull out notes from my pocket while talking to him,” he said.

He also said that when he said, years ago, that there was no military solution in Afghanistan, everyone bashed him. They called me Taliban Khan and terrorist and God knows what else, he said. Today, God is great and everyone says that there is no military solution to the conflict, PM Khan said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they haven’t come to America with a begging bowl in their hands. We will meet them with our heads held high, he said.

Imran Khan has brought the model of Naya Pakistan to present to President Trump, he said, adding that they will be inviting the US to invest in the Kartarpur Corridor and CPEC. We want peace and prosperity in Pakistan, he added.

