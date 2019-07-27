Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Government

No ministry to have finance advisers anymore: centre

57 mins ago
 

Photo: AFPmoney

The federal government has dissolved the positions of financial advisers in all ministries.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the chief finance and accounts’ officer will now look after the financial affairs of all ministries and divisions.

The notification stated that the dissolution of the positions was made under the Financial Management Act, 2019 and it is part of the economic reforms programme of the federal government.

The post of financial adviser was held by an officer of the Ministry of Finance.

