No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR

3 mins ago
 

The Federal Board of Revenue has strongly rebutted the perception that the rate of tax has been changed in the financial budget 2019 for token payment and registration of cars. 

After verification, it was noted that this misconception was created due to a typographical mistake which was rectified in the Finance Act, 2019, says a statement issued by the FBR on Tuesday.

The rate of tax for the token payment and registration of cars remains the same as last year, the statement confirmed.

There is no enhancement or reduction in the tax rate. FBR’s statement also clarified that no tax has been levied on private cars on the basis of seating capacity.

However, people who have not filed their tax returns will have to pay double in taxes than those who are on the Active Taxpayer List.

Any person who thinks he is not eligible to pay tax can inform the FBR beforehand so they can be considered for exemption from payment of this additional tax.

 
