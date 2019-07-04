No elevated track from Numaish to Municipal Park: Sindh CM

The construction of the BRT Green Line track from Numaish to Municipal Park will now be done at ground level as per new instructions given by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

This is being done to avoid difficulty in merging the other BRT lines coming from different routes.

Construction for the project started in 2016. It was supposed to run from Surjani Town (Abdullah Motors) to Municipal Park (Jama Cloth) via North Karachi, UP Morr, Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Sher Shah Suri Road, Business Recorder Road, Numaish and MA Jinnah Road. As per the original plan, the project was to be completed by December, 2017.

The Sindh CM took this decision while presiding over a meeting about the Karachi Mass Transit and BRT project at the CM House in Karachi. It was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Transport Minister Awais Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Planning and Development chairperson Nahid Shah, Local Government Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah, Transport Secretary Abbas Detho and various other consultants.

The Sindh chief secretary told the meeting that the federal government has given two options to the provincial government for construction of the BRT Green Line infrastructure from Numaish to Municipal Park: at ground level or underground. “The chief minister has to decide whether the project will be made underground or at-grade,” he said.

The chief minister said that the cost of the project would increase manifold if a tunnel was constructed on MA Jinnah Road upto Municipal Park. The construction work would also bring business activity to the markets operating along MA Jinnah, he observed, adding that it would take a long time to complete the project. He deemed the construction of a two-kilometre tunnel unfeasible.

He said that this portion of the BRT Green Line should be constructed at ground level so that it could be completed as soon as possible because it has already taken a long time to complete.

The consultants told the Sindh CM that this kind of construction would mean there is a four-lane track which would reduce to a three-lane track at some portions. To this, the CM urged the consultants to manage such issues through traffic engineering, otherwise the ongoing Green Line project would never see the light of day.

Many bus routes, such as the ones from Lyari, Keamari, Hawke’s Bay, Fisheries and various others areas to MA Road would be difficult to connect, the CM said. “The main issue will be of the connectivity of different routes of BRTs in the main junctions, therefore we have to make the construction at ground level,” he said.

