No compromise will be made on democracy, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that no compromise would be made on democracy in the state, come what may.

Addressing a rally in Dir, the PPP chairman alleged that the “selected” prime minister wanted to snatch away democratic rights from the people.

“Imran Khan’s politics has become politics of revenge. We are up against a selected prime minister hidden under the garb of democracy,” he said.

Bilawal said that Khan spoke of justice, and freedom of press and judiciary before coming into power, but today, he was attacking the judiciary and gagging the press.

“The incumbent government has made life difficult for the poor by increasing inflation,” he said. “Imran Khan has brought the circumstances to a point, where people are praying for government’s departure in the very first year of its term.”

The PPP chairman said people were taking to streets and everyone was worried. “The ones, who selected him, are also worried as to who they have selected.”

He said the government brought three budgets in one year, increasing the prices of petrol, electricity, edibles and medicines.

“The provinces are getting bankrupted because of the ineligibility of the federation,” Bilawal said. “Punjab and Sindh are being paid less than their fair share. Even, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being paid Rs40 billion less.”

He told the participants: “This is your money, it should be spent on your welfare. They want to deprive the provinces of their rights by plundering the NFC Award.”

The PPP chairman recalled that Khan used to say that after becoming the prime minister, people would pay him so much in taxes that the country would no longer require loans.

“But this time the tax collection is the lowest in history and now the people are being robbed to overcome this deficit,” he said.

Bilawal said the prime minister should clearly understand that no compromise would be made on the martyrs’ blood. “Send my party and family to jail, but no compromise can be made on principles, 18th Amendment and democracy.”

The PPP chairman also noted the services of his party’s founder and former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said whenever his party came into power, it brought agricultural reforms in the country.

“Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ended the Nawabi system from Pakistan and gave lands to the ones, who could never become its owners,” Bilawal said. “He gave the constitution to this country, made it a nuclear-capable state.”

