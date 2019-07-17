Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

No cases pending in model courts in 10 districts: top judge

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The model courts have brought down the number of pending cases to zero in 10 districts, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing a case fixed at the Quetta Registry via video link. 

He said that soon there will be no pending cases in 50 districts across the country.

The model courts, which started functioning in April, have been formed by the Justice Khosa to speed up the conviction in murder and other criminal cases. On June 19, the top judge said that the model courts have heard and given verdicts in over 5,000 murder and narcotics cases in the last 48 days.

Related: Karachi man sentenced to death for murdering wife

While hearing the case on Wednesday, the court dismissed a petition seeking permission for authorities to seize and then auction off the assets of a suspect involved in drug trafficking.

The judge remarked that a list of someone’s assets doesn’t prove the person’s crime. He said that the burden of proof in this case lies on the prosecution. “It is possible that the suspect bought these assets with his hard-earned money,” the judge added.

Previously, the appeal for the auctioning of Qadir Dad’s assets was rejected by the high court too.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
