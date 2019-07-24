No alliance between Fazl, Jam Kamal over Senate chairman issue 

JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman will continue to support the opposition in their movement against the Senate chairman. A resolution of no-confidence was submitted against Sadiq Sanjrani on July 9 along with a requisition to convene the Upper House for a session.

The resolution demands Sanjrani’s removal under Rule 12 (Removal of chairman or deputy chairman) of the Senate’s Rules of Procedure.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan met with the JUI-F chief on Wednesday hoping to persuade him to take back the resolution against Sanjrani.

“Sanjrani has proven himself to be an excellent chairman and he has run the House in the best way possible,” said Khan while speaking to the media after the meeting at Rehman’s house in Islamabad. “All Senate members will agree that he kept everyone on their best behaviour. Just a few disagreements have sprung up between parties. We hope that we are able to put an end to this,” he said. “We hope Maulana Fazl plays a positive role in this.”

Rehman, on the other hand, said that he welcomes Khan and other members of the PTI-led coalition to his house. “The decision to submit the resolution against the Senate chairman was made during the all parties conference,” he said. “The opposition has taken a long road already. It is difficult for us to allow them to carry out their wishes. How can we take back the movement?”

He remarked that the government coalition should’ve made some alternate suggestions to help resolve the problem at hand. “Let’s see what happens next,” he added.

On July 11, the opposition’s Rahbar Committee named Hasil Bizenjo as its joint candidate for the post of Senate chairperson. His name was proposed by the PPP

