Four men, three women, and two children were killed in a bus-truck collision near Sahianwala Interchange in Faisalabad Monday night.

The accident occurred after a speeding truck overturned and collided with a passenger bus.

One person was injured in the accident.

Related: Three killed after bus collision on National Highway in Khuzdar

The injured person was taken to Allied Hospital. He is said to be in a critical condition.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.