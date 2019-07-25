Newborn recovered 12 days after being kidnapped by parents’ friends

A newborn girl was recovered in Sargodha 12 days after being kidnapped from a hospital in Faisalabad.

The baby was kidnapped from Allied Hospital by her parents’ friends. The couple reportedly told the attendant to go home and rest and that they would take care of the baby. They then took the child and left the hospital.

They were captured on CCTV camera leaving the hospital with the baby and that footage was used to locate them.

The woman has been arrested but the man is still on the run. The police recovered the child and arrested the woman from Sargodha’s Midh Ranjha.

The child is currently in critical condition. She was born premature.

The medical superintendent of Allied Hospital confirmed she is admitted in their nursery ward.

A kidnapping case was registered at the time of the child’s disappearance.

