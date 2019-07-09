New Sindh complaint cell promises problem resolution in three days

From sewage water inundating the road outside people’s homes to illegal constructions, trash piling up on the streets and power outages, citizens can now register their concerns with a local government-managed complaint cell.

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani announced the launch of a complaint cell at the provincial level in a press conference at his office in the Sindh Secretariat building in Karachi Tuesday.

The cell will cater to complaints from across the province, including those registered with town municipal authorities, district municipal corporations and union councils.

If you have a complaint, you can call on 021-99205904 or 021-99205905. You can also WhatsApp your complaint to 0300-0084296.

The local government minister said a mobile application to launch complaints related to civic issues is also in the works.

He said the complaint cell will initially work from 9am to 5pm and later be extended to a 24 hour facility.

The process is simple. Once you have registered your complaint, you will be allotted a computer-generated complaint number. The cell will then forward your complaint to the directors and additional directors of the concerned departments.

They will be given three days to resolve the issue. An unresolved complaint will automatically raise an alert on the system against the concerned department.

Ghani said the concerned officials of all departments will be responsible for resolving the complaints within the prescribed time. He warned of strict action in case of any negligence.

The local government minister said he is well-aware of the fact that thousands of complaints will be received on a daily basis.

“I will personally monitor the complaints and the performance of the authorities concerned,” he claimed, admitting that the civic bodies are not working satisfactorily.

“There is room for improvement to make the performance better,” he said.

Ghani said the garbage lifting system is being improved in Karachi, claiming that the deputy commissioners were monitoring the system at the district level.

Commenting on the financial crisis of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Ghani said the corporation has a responsibility to pay its employees and electricity bills to K-Electric. The Sindh government is paying Rs430 million to KMC as a grant every month, he said.

“The apex court has ordered the release of Rs580 million to KMC so it can pay its outstanding electricity bills. Of this, the provincial government has already released Rs340 million. The remaining amount will be released soon,” Ghani said.

