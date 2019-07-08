New Lahore-Mianwali train to begin operating on July 19: Rashid

The PM will inaugurate the Niazi Express

He released a video message on Sunday and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the train at 9pm in Mianwali on July 19.Rashid said that the fare for the Niazi Express' AC class will be Rs800 while the economy tickets will cost Rs350. The train will go till Mauri Indus, he added.The minister also announced that he will be touring the 400 mile track himself on Monday.A few days ago, Rashid inaugurated the Sir Syed Express that will operate between Karachi and Rawalpindi. Economy class tickets cost Rs2,000 and business class tickets Rs6,650. The fare for an AC sleeper is Rs8,550.