Entertainment

Nawazuddin is out for revenge in Sacred Games 2 trailer

54 mins ago
 

Netflix’s Sacred Games is all set to return with its second season on August 15, a little more than a year after the Netflix’s first India original started streaming on July 6 last year. 

The new season of the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer promises to be bigger and better than its previous installment and is shot extensively in Kenya, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

A trailer of the second season was released on Tuesday too.

Inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) learns that notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde is dead at the end of the first season after a series of bizarre events. Sartaj is now tasked with putting together pieces of a puzzle, which Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) has left behind to figure out the details of the ‘war’ which is on the doorstep. Gaitonde even confesses that he underestimated ‘the game’ and says it’s bigger than anyone including himself.

New characters Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ranvir Shorey also appear in the trailer but for now, it appears that the main story will be told through Gaitonde’s perspective and Sartaj’s investigation.

You can watch the trailer below:

(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)

The first season of the series based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel was co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sacred Games Saif Ali Khan
 
Kataksha: a suspense-filled Pakistani thriller
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
