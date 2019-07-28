Nawaz’s former adviser Irfan Siddiqui granted bail

PML-N leader and former adviser to Nawaz Sharif Irfan Siddiqui has been granted bail by an Islamabad judicial magistrate.

Magistrate Mehreen Baloch approved his bail application on Sunday, two days after he was arrested during a raid at his house. He was arrested for violating the tenancy act and not informing the police that he had given his house on rent.

He was remanded into judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday as well.

His legal team is on its way to Adiala Jail to have him released.

