Sunday, July 28, 2019  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz’s former adviser Irfan Siddiqui granted bail

10 mins ago
 

PML-N leader and former adviser to Nawaz Sharif Irfan Siddiqui has been granted bail by an Islamabad judicial magistrate.

Magistrate Mehreen Baloch approved his bail application on Sunday, two days after he was arrested during a raid at his house. He was arrested for violating the tenancy act and not informing the police that he had given his house on rent.

He was remanded into judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday as well.

His legal team is on its way to Adiala Jail to have him released.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Irfan Siddiqui Nawaz Sharif
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.