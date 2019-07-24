Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Nawaz’s children summoned in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

2 hours ago
 

The National Accountability Bureau summoned on Wednesday former PM Nawaz Sharif’s three children, Maryam, Hussain and Hassan, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s nephew Abdul Aziz has been summoned too. They have been asked to appear at NAB’s Lahore office on July 31.

NAB claims that the four are shareholders of the mills. The inquiry was initiated by the bureau last week.

The sugar mills have been set up in Rahim Yar Khan. A petition was filed in Lahore High Court against the mills on behalf of the administration of JDW Sugar Mills, said to be owned by Jahangir Tareen, over its illegal relocation. The JDW’s lawyer claimed that the mills were shifted in blatant violation of stay orders issued by different courts, adding that Rs600 million was spent on the relocation. He said that their relocation announced in 2015 was based on mala fide intentions and it even ignored the environmental laws.

Related: Maryam issued notices over ‘fake’ trust deed in Avenfield case

The mill owners, however, said that there was a dire need to relocate sugar mills because of the change in crop pattern. He argued there was no violation of the ban or national interest.

On July 19, an Islamabad accountability court dismissed NAB’s petition against Maryam submitting fake deed in the Avenfield properties case and declared it to be not fit for trial. Maryam’s appeal against her conviction in the case is still being heard by the court and thus the judges remarked that they cannot proceed with further action in the case.

TOPICS:
Avenfield Case maryam nawaz
 
