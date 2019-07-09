Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician allowed to visit him in jail

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician has been allowed by the Lahore High Court to visit him in jail.

The court was hearing a petition submitted by PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday.

Maryam had asked for the court to allow Dr Adnan, who is her father’s personal physician, to visit Nawaz at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. Nawaz was sentenced to jail after being convicted by an accountability court in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case on December 24, 2018.

The court, however, has barred the doctor from giving any political statement after meeting the former PM. The jail doctor is expected to monitor their meeting.

In her petition, Maryam said that Nawaz is seriously ill but Punjab government has imposed an illegal restriction on Nawaz meeting his doctor. The interior ministry submitted Nawaz’s medical report in the court too.

A public lawyer told the court said that the government has no problem with Nawaz meeting his personal doctor. We just want to say that a doctor is there at the jail at around the clock. Nawaz is being given more facilities than other prisoners, the lawyer said.

