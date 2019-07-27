Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Nawaz Sharif’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested in Islamabad

22 mins ago
 

An ex-adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Irfan Siddiqui was arrested in Islamabad early Saturday.

He was arrested during a raid at his residence for not informing the police that he was renting out his house under the tenancy law.

According to police, he was arrested under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for not informing the relevant police station that he had rented out his house. Under this law, all property owners have to inform local police stations about the details of their tenants.

Siddiqui was shifted to the Crime Investigation Agency police station after being kept at Islamabad’s Ramna police station.

Irfan Siddiqui Nawaz Sharif
 
