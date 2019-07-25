Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Nasir Janjua gets interim bail in Judge Malik video case

34 mins ago
 

The Islamabad High Court granted on Thursday interim bail to Nasir Janjua, a suspect in the Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

Judge Malik had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to prison for seven years in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had shown videos of the judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressurized into convicting Nawaz. The judge, however, denied the video and claimed that what he said had been taken out of context.

Related: Who is Nasir Janjua?

Nasir Janjua filed a petition in the high court stating that he was not involved in any offence. He stated that the allegations against him were baseless.

The suspect said the Federal Investigation Agency initiated an inquiry under the Electronic Crimes Act on Judge Mailk’s complaint. He said the inquiry does not apply to him, maintaining that neither did he make the video of the judge, nor did he use it.

Judge Malik had accused Janjua, who is a businessman, of blackmailing, threatening and trying to bribe him.

Related: Nasir Janjua met Nawaz in jail, confirms Punjab law minister

The suspect, while moving the court for granting him pre-arrest bail, said he was willing to cooperate in the investigation. The IHC granted interim bail to Janjua till July 30 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

The FIA has already arrested Mian Tariq, who is said to be the main character behind the video scandal.

There have been six individuals nominated in the case.

