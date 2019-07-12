NADRA to Islamabad police: Dude, where are my cars?

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) wants the Islamabad police to tell it what the department has done with the four cars that were gifted to it.

NADRA had spent Rs2.26 million to purchase four cars for the pick and drop of women working for the Islamabad police.

An audit report by the Ministry of Interior revealed that NADRA ‘gifting’ these cars to the police was in violation of the rules. The report also revealed that three of the four cars are missing.

A letter was written to the police asking them about the missing vehicles.

The police department, in its reply, said that one car has been stolen, while two were burnt by violent protesters.

