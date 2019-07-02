Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case

35 mins ago
 

Pakistan’s accountability court has summoned PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City corruption case on Wednesday. 

He has been accused of constructing the project in his constituency, NA-78, in violation of rules which caused losses worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB, in its press release, said that it had received a complaint against the misappropriation of Rs6 billion funds in the. Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, the NAB chairperson, ordered for the complaint to be verified and took notice of the case as rules were violated in its construction.

The sports city, which spreads over 44 acres of land, is being built only 800 metres from the Indian border. This has raised some security concerns too.

A special allocation was made for it through the Public Sector Development Programme. PSDP is used by the federal government to provide budgetary resources for development projects. The funds were then spent through the Sports Board of Pakistan, even though after the 18th amendment the sports ministry devolved and it became a provincial matter.

The total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion. More than Rs2.5 billion have been spent on it already.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
TOPICS:
ahsan IQBAL NAB Narowal Sports City
 
