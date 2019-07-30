Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Politics

NAB raids Shehbaz and Hamza’s offices in Lahore

3 hours ago
 

Pakistan’s accountability bureau raided on Tuesday the offices of PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, in Lahore. 

The offices are located in Gulberg and Cavalry Ground.

The NAB team even seized records from the offices.

The opposition leader and his son are being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond known means of income cases. Hamza is currently in NAB’s custody, while Shehbaz is out on bail.

hamza shahbaz NAB Shehbaz Sharif
 
