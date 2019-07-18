NAB raids Miftah Ismail’s residences in Karachi, Islamabad

Officials of the National Accountability Bureau raided on Thursday the residences of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in Karachi and Islamabad.

NAB officials raided the residences in an attempt to arrest Ismail. So far, there has been no confirmation if the former finance minister is in Karachi or Islamabad.

The raid on Ismail’s house comes hours after the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by the NAB in Lahore. Abbasi was arrested for his lack of cooperation in the LNG corruption case.

The former premier has been accused of handing over a Rs220 billion tender for the construction of a company in which he was a shareholder himself, during his tenure as federal petroleum minister.

Ismail and Imranul Haq, former MD of Pakistan State Oil, are co-accused in the LNG corruption case.

NAB earlier said that it had arrest warrants for Ismail and Haq.