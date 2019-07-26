NAB officer who arrested Zardari says he is being followed

The NAB officer who arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Faryal Talpur says he is being followed.

He has filed a case at Islamabad’s Golra Shareef police station against unidentified persons under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The request was submitted by NAB’s additional director of staff on behalf of NAB Deputy Director Asad Mahmood Janjua. The FIR, which mentions the licence plate of the Toyota Vitz that followed Janjua, says that Janjua was going home from work when he noticed the car was following him. Despite taking several sudden turns, the car stayed behind him.

He parked beside a shop and the car did too and when he pulled out after a few seconds, so did the car. They only stopped following when they realised Janjua had noticed them.

The FIR also makes a request for security to the Islamabad IG.

