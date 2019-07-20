Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
NAB files Park Lane reference against Zardari

2 hours ago
 

Pakistan’s accountability bureau filed on Friday the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and 13 others. 

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. NAB had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on charges of illegally transferring forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12, while Zardari is currently under arrest in this case along with a money laundering case.

Related: NAB arrests Asif Zardari in the Park Lane case

Other people named in the reference include Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai, Iqbal Noori, Iqbal Memon, Younis Kudvawi, Mohammad Noori, Sher Ali Uzair Naeem and Muhammad Saleem. Three companies, Tracom, Park Lane and Parthenon, have been named too.

The SECP record shows that Zardari and Bilawal own 50% shares in Park Lane company, said NAB.

The bureau said that the Rs1.5 billion loan for the Parthenon company has become Rs4 billion now. The company will default if it fails to repay it. NAB claims that the management for Parthenon and Park Lane companies is the same.

This is the fifth reference that NAB has filed in the fake accounts case.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Asif Ali Zardari, NAB, Park Lane reference, federal judicial complex, bilawal bhutto zardari, ppp,
 
