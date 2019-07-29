NAB can investigate fake documents cases too: SC judge

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed has said that Pakistan’s accountability bureau can investigate cases pertaining to fake documents too.

The Supreme Court was hearing the bail petition of a government official who has been convicted of posting a fake list of people who cleared their examination of the Punjab Public Service Commission. Punjab police’s stenographer Yasir Ali made a fake merit list comprising names of 272 people, of which 28 people hadn’t even taken their exam.

Justice Saeed said that people who have submitted fake documents in any case and those who have taken advantage of it will be investigated. People convicted of forging documents can be sentenced to jail for 14 years. He said that NAB can investigate these cases too.

The defence lawyer said that this is not NAB’s case. “We have the anti-corruption department and other forums for such cases,” he said.

The judge then asked him if the law on fake documents is still there or not?

The lawyer asked if NAB is the only institution responsible for investigating all the cases? In this case, the cases of all departments should be forwarded to NAB, he remarked.

Ali’s petition was dismissed after he took it back. The court has ordered relevant authorities to complete the case’s trial soon.

