NAB arrests Asif Zardari in Park Lane reference

NAB has arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane reference. He is already in NAB’s custody till July 2 in a money laundering case.

NAB will present him before an accountability court on Tuesday. The investigating officer in the money laundering case will request for an extension in his remand, while another officer will request his remand in the Park Lane case. If the court approves his physical remand in both cases then the investigating officers will have the right to question him in their respective cases.

Zardari had withdrawn his bail application in the Park Lane case, while NAB had already issued his arrest warrants in it.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against him and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

The money laundering case, on the other hand, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and his sister, MPA Faryal Talpur, of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

Hussain Lawai’s remanded extended

An accountability court extended the remand of Hussain Lawai, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson, and Taha Raza, the former vice-president of Summit Bank, by seven days in the fake accounts case.

The court has ordered NAB to present them again on July 9.

NAB prosecutor said that Lawai bought a house in KDA scheme under his wife’s name, while Raza played an important role in getting a loan for the Parthenon Company.

