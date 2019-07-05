Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

NAB arrests Abdul Majeed Ghani in Thatta water supply case

51 mins ago
 

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Friday Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni group tycoon Abdul Majeed, in the Thatta water supply case too. He has already been arrested in money laundering and Park Lane cases. 

The bureau presented Majeed before an accountability judge after his physical remand expired and sought extension in his remand. The court extended his remand by seven days. The counsel for Majeed, however, opposed NAB’s request for remand and alleged that NAB had questioned his client and it is seeking an extension in remand to put pressure on him.

The judge ordered NAB to produce Majeed in court on July 12.

The NAB has nominated 13 people in the case, including former government officials. They are accused of misusing their authority to illegally award different contracts to private contractors and receiving kickbacks via fake accounts.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Abdul Ghani Majeed accountability court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Asif Zardari, Fake Accounts Case, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, NAB
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.