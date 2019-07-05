NAB arrests Abdul Majeed Ghani in Thatta water supply case

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Friday Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni group tycoon Abdul Majeed, in the Thatta water supply case too. He has already been arrested in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

The bureau presented Majeed before an accountability judge after his physical remand expired and sought extension in his remand. The court extended his remand by seven days. The counsel for Majeed, however, opposed NAB’s request for remand and alleged that NAB had questioned his client and it is seeking an extension in remand to put pressure on him.

The judge ordered NAB to produce Majeed in court on July 12.

The NAB has nominated 13 people in the case, including former government officials. They are accused of misusing their authority to illegally award different contracts to private contractors and receiving kickbacks via fake accounts.

