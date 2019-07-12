Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Murree chairlifts reopen after June cable car derailment

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab

Chairlifts reopened in Murree on Friday just 13 days after 96 tourists were rescued from cable cars that stopped working because of a storm. 

Hundreds of tourist flocked to Murree again in order to travel on one of its main attractions: its chairlift.

On June 29, some 96 tourists took the exhilarating chairlift between the valley from Pindi Point in Murree to Patriata at an altitude of 7,500 metres above sea level. However, the ride turned into a nightmare when the chairlift malfunctioned, leaving them stranded in mid-air.

Related: 96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree

They were travelling in 12 cable cars that derailed in a storm at around 7:30pm. The cable cars were shifted off the pulley wire and were hanging precariously.

A rescue operation was immediately launched involving locals, members of the Rescue 1122, the district administration, civil defence and army engineers.

Rescue officials rescued 96 tourists trapped in the cable cars. It took the rescue teams 10 hours to get the trapped tourists down.

After the accident, an inquiry was launched by the Punjab government and the chairlifts were closed until the investigation was completed.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
murree, patriata, chairlift, tourism, kp, punjab
 
