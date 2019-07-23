Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Mureed Abbas murder case: IO to submit report July 25

3 mins ago
 

Picture: Atif Zaman – Facebook

Atif Zaman, the man who allegedly murdered TV anchor Mureed Abbas and his partner Khizer Hayat in Karachi on July 11, has told police that he didn’t have any source of income and that he gave profit to his investors from the money he got from other investors.

Abbas and Hayat were shot dead in two different targeted attacks in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial on July 11.

Zaman attempted suicide after Abbas and Hayat were killed, but he was saved by the police.

“I had worked in the tyre business and people knew me,” Zaman said. “I was buying tyres from them and selling it to others.”

It all started in 2014, he said, adding that he was giving 20% to 25% discount to his investors.

“Suppose if someone invested Rs1 million, then I would give them Rs200,000 in profit and the Rs1 million would be re-invested,” he said. “I made Mureed Abbas’s brother open a tyre shop in Mianwali.”

The investigation officer presented him before a court on Tuesday to record a confessional statement.

“He was taken to the court in an ambulance,” his lawyer Munsif Jan told SAMAA Digital.

However, Jan said that Zaman has declined to record a confessional statement in court and told his lawyers that “he wasn’t confessing anything.”

The judge sent him to jail for two days and ordered the investigation officer to submit a report on July 25.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Atif Zaman Mureed Abbas
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Atif Zaman, Mureed Abbas, Karachi, Police, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.