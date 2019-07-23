Mureed Abbas murder case: IO to submit report July 25

Atif Zaman, the man who allegedly murdered TV anchor Mureed Abbas and his partner Khizer Hayat in Karachi on July 11, has told police that he didn’t have any source of income and that he gave profit to his investors from the money he got from other investors.

Abbas and Hayat were shot dead in two different targeted attacks in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial on July 11.

Zaman attempted suicide after Abbas and Hayat were killed, but he was saved by the police.

“I had worked in the tyre business and people knew me,” Zaman said. “I was buying tyres from them and selling it to others.”

It all started in 2014, he said, adding that he was giving 20% to 25% discount to his investors.

“Suppose if someone invested Rs1 million, then I would give them Rs200,000 in profit and the Rs1 million would be re-invested,” he said. “I made Mureed Abbas’s brother open a tyre shop in Mianwali.”

The investigation officer presented him before a court on Tuesday to record a confessional statement.

“He was taken to the court in an ambulance,” his lawyer Munsif Jan told SAMAA Digital.

However, Jan said that Zaman has declined to record a confessional statement in court and told his lawyers that “he wasn’t confessing anything.”

The judge sent him to jail for two days and ordered the investigation officer to submit a report on July 25.

