Monday, July 1, 2019
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Multan man kills nine people after fight with his father-in-law

53 mins ago
 

A picture of the house after the fire was extinguished. ho

A man who arrived in Multan from Saudi Arabia two days ago killed nine people on Sunday, including his wife and children. 

Ajmal had an argument with his father-in-law at his in-laws’ house near Khanewal Road in Hassanabad.

He didn’t believe his wife Kiran was faithful to him. During the argument Ajmal, who had come to the house with his father Zafar and brother Ashmal, opened fire, killing four people on the spot — his wife, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. He also injured his brother-in-law and father-in-law.

After opening fire, he and his relatives set the house on fire, killing five other people, including his three children.

Eight people died on the spot and another died at the hospital.

While they were fleeing the house, the suspects then opened fire at neighbours who had gathered when they saw smoke from the fire. A woman and child were injured.

Multan CPO Imran Mehmood says they have arrested Ajmal and his father. His brother was able to flee but the police are searching for him.

Ajmal worked as a tailor in Saudi Arabia.

TOPICS:
Multan Murder
 
