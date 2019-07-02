Multan man accused of killing in-laws remanded into police custody

An anti-terrorism court remanded a man, Ajmal, and his father into police custody for seven days on the charges of murdering nine people in Multan.

The police are still searching for a third suspect, Ajmal’s brother.

Ajmal has been accused of killing nine people on Sunday, including his wife and children. He had an argument with his father-in-law at his in-laws’ house near Khanewal Road in Hassanabad.

He didn’t believe his wife Kiran was faithful to him. During the argument, Ajmal, who had come to the house with his father Zafar and brother Ashmal opened fire and killed four people on the spot, including his wife, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. He also injured his brother-in-law and father-in-law.

Ajmal then set the house on fire because of which five other people were killed.

The suspects opened fire once again while trying to flee. A woman and a child were injured in it.

The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered on Monday.

The remaining family members said that they need justice and that the suspects should get strict punishment.

Ajmal worked as a tailor in Saudi Arabia and had arrived in Multan three days ago.

