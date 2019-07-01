Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera

2 hours ago
 
Says will work in an action film on women issues



Pakistani film star Meera, who just made a comeback with her movie 'Baaji' after almost a decade, has said that “mujra nights and corruption” destroyed the Pakistan film industry.

The Baaji actor, during an interview with SAMAA TV, said she would be working in an action movie based on women issues in the future.

“I am writing my own character,” she said, adding that the movie would be centered around blackmailing faced by women.

Meera also spoke about what she described as the downside of Pakistan film industry.

“Mujra nights, drugs and corruption” destroyed the industry, she said.

“Experienced people were pushed away. The people who knew their work faced oppression,” the actor said. “We need to make an industry that does not have corruption.”

She also pointed to the absence of good producers and investors in her field, questioning, “How would you do good work when you don't have money?”

Meera also praised former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for giving respect to the industry.

