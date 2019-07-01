Monday, July 1, 2019 | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Rana Sanaullah arrested over alleged links with drug traffickers
Teen maid found dead in Lahore’s Ichra
Meesha planned a conspiracy against me, Ali Zafar tells court
Train tickets get more expensive
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Muhammad Qurban
2 hours ago
Says will work in an action film on women issues
Pakistani film star Meera, who just made a comeback with her movie 'Baaji' after almost a decade, has said that “mujra nights and corruption” destroyed the Pakistan film industry.
The Baaji actor, during an interview with SAMAA TV, said she would be working in an action movie based on women issues in the future.
“I am writing my own character,” she said, adding that the movie would be centered around blackmailing faced by women.
Meera also spoke about what she described as the downside of Pakistan film industry.
“Mujra nights, drugs and corruption” destroyed the industry, she said.
“Experienced people were pushed away. The people who knew their work faced oppression,” the actor said. “We need to make an industry that does not have corruption.”
She also pointed to the absence of good producers and investors in her field, questioning, “How would you do good work when you don't have money?”
Meera also praised former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for giving respect to the industry.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
baaji
film industry
meera
RELATED STORIES
Meera wants to play Benazir Bhutto in an action movie
1 week ago
1 week ago
Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song
1 week ago
1 week ago
Mehwish Hayat is the new ‘gangster’ in town
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.