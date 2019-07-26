Monsoon to begin in Karachi on July 27

Good news Karachi: the monsoon will begin in the city tomorrow (Saturday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in the city starting tomorrow. Weather in the port city has been pleasant for the past couple of days with drizzling coupled with strong winds bringing the temperature down.

Two government bodies – the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board – were instructed by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to clean the city’s storm water drains before the monsoon rains.

This year, they were asked to release pictures and videos of the cleaning process.

The commissioner also wanted officials to get basic training for rescue and relief work. “K-Electric should improve its power distribution system during the monsoon rains,” he said, adding during a meeting that all possible steps should be taken to ensure relief to the public.

