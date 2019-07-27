Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Monsoon rains continue in various parts of Punjab

10 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

After it rained in multiple parts of Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another 24 hours of rain.

After it poured power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the province, while the accumulation of water also resulted in traffic jams.

The Met department has said that the monsoon spell will continue and heavy rainfall will continue to pour in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Gujrat, Jhelum, Dina and Sarai Alamgir from Saturday onward.

Punjab Rain
 
