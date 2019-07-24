Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Monsoon preps: Karachi commissioner wants pictures, videos of nullah cleaning

15 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Two government bodies – the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board – have been instructed by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to clean the city’s storm water drains before the monsoon rains.

This year, they have been asked to release pictures and videos of the cleaning process.

The commissioner was presiding over a meeting of senior government officials to review the arrangements for the monsoon season.

Officers of the KMC and SSWMB have been directed to form a joint strategy for the cleaning process.

Basic training of all officials concerned should be conducted for rescue and relief work, the commissioner said.

Related: Power breakdown plunges Karachi into darkness after rain

He asked all the department representatives to make a list of names of the officials who would be trained and send it to the Commissioner House.

The training, he said, would be with assistance from the Pakistan Army.

“K-Electric should improve its power distribution system during the monsoon rains,” he said, adding that all possible steps should be taken to ensure relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of all six districts, officers of Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, KMC, SSWMB, DMCs, KWSB, police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, fire brigade, cantonment boards, K-Electric, SBCA and others.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi monsoon rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, monsoon, rain, commissioner, Iftikhar Shallwani, KMC, KWSB, SSWMB, K-Electric
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.