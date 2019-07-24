Monsoon preps: Karachi commissioner wants pictures, videos of nullah cleaning

Two government bodies – the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board – have been instructed by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to clean the city’s storm water drains before the monsoon rains.

This year, they have been asked to release pictures and videos of the cleaning process.

The commissioner was presiding over a meeting of senior government officials to review the arrangements for the monsoon season.

Officers of the KMC and SSWMB have been directed to form a joint strategy for the cleaning process.

Basic training of all officials concerned should be conducted for rescue and relief work, the commissioner said.

He asked all the department representatives to make a list of names of the officials who would be trained and send it to the Commissioner House.

The training, he said, would be with assistance from the Pakistan Army.

“K-Electric should improve its power distribution system during the monsoon rains,” he said, adding that all possible steps should be taken to ensure relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of all six districts, officers of Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, KMC, SSWMB, DMCs, KWSB, police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, fire brigade, cantonment boards, K-Electric, SBCA and others.

