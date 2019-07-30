Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Monsoon mayhem: Death toll in Karachi rises to 14

34 mins ago
 

Residents look out from their houses at a flooded area during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 30, 2019. AFP

At least 14 people have been electrocuted to death in Karachi because of rain in the city.

On Tuesday, at least six people, including four children, were electrocuted in various areas of the metropolis.

At least eight people, including two children, died on Monday. The deaths were reported from Paposh Nagar, Malir, North Nazimabad and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan, with rain forecast for another two days.

All educational institutions were closed on Tuesday because of rain in the city. However, the Sindh government has announced that they will reopen on Wednesday.

TOPICS:
Karachi rains
 
