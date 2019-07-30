Monsoon mayhem: Death toll in Karachi rises to 14

At least 14 people have been electrocuted to death in Karachi because of rain in the city.

On Tuesday, at least six people, including four children, were electrocuted in various areas of the metropolis.

At least eight people, including two children, died on Monday. The deaths were reported from Paposh Nagar, Malir, North Nazimabad and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan, with rain forecast for another two days.

All educational institutions were closed on Tuesday because of rain in the city. However, the Sindh government has announced that they will reopen on Wednesday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.