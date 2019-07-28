Sunday, July 28, 2019  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Moderate to low-level floods passing through Ravi, Chenab, Indus rivers

3 hours ago
 
A flood alert has been issued in Chiniot



The Ravi, Chenab and Indus all have varying levels of floods passing through them right now.

The irrigation department has issued flood warnings in several cities as well.

The Ravi River in Narowal currently has a moderate flood passing through with 4,470 cusecs of water. In Rajanpur, rain in the mountains has led to 15,000 cusecs passing through the Indus River. The Flood Control Room has termed this a low-level flood.

In Kot Momin there are 316,000 cusecs in the Indus River and in the Chenab River 54,000 cusecs.

The water level is rising in the rivers and 90,000 cusecs of water is currently passing through the river near Qadirabad. A flood alert has been issued in Chiniot and Section 144 imposed along the riverbed.

With reporting by Mian Shafiq, Ilyas Gabol, Muzammil Hussain. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
flood Punjab
 
