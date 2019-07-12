Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble

The model posted a video of posing inside the vehicle

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

SHO Shabana Jillani said she allowed the woman to sit in the van to improve the "soft image" of the police.Action was taken against Jillani after the video went viral on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen having a good time sitting inside the vehicle and posing for videos. She posted it on her Instagram stories.The model said she met the SHO and was honored to meet her. I had a great experience meeting her and she had a great time meeting her and having fun with her, she said.SHO Jillani has been transferred to the SSP office and another officer, the South Zone DIG, has been given charge of her police station.