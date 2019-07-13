Missed this week’s top stories? Read our quick roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Pakistani actor Aisha Khan got nostalgic as she shared a heart-warming birthday wish for her husband Major Uqbah Malik. Khan took to Instagram to share their nikkah picture along with a caption. She called marrying Major Uqbah the best decision of her life. Khan got married to Major Uqbah in April 2018 after bidding farewell to the showbiz industry. Read the story here.

Pakistani musician and lead vocalist of popular rock band Noori, Ali Noor is back on his feet. Pictures posted on Facebook by the hospital staff confirm that he was discharged from the hospital. The singer was admitted to the hospital on July 3 after he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. It deteriorated into acute liver damage for which a liver donor was required. His Brother Ali Hamza’s last tweet on July 6 confirmed that Ali Noor’s liver was healing itself and that the transplant was no longer needed. Read the story here.

Some Twitter could not access the messaging service amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world on July 11. “We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a spokesperson said in an email. “We’ll keep you updated on what’s happening.” The monitoring website Down Detector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan. Read the story here.

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz’s personal life is constantly in the news these days. From dating actor Yasir Hussain to posting beach pictures which were made controversial and going on a vacation with Hussain, Aziz has been heavily trolled on social media recently. The 21-year-old actor took to Instagram to open up about negativity on the internet, particularly about cyber-bullying, using a blank picture. “It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren’t good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities,” wrote Iqra. Read the story here.

Actor Yasir Hussain is all praises for his fiancée Iqra Aziz for winning two awards at the Lux Style Awards a day after proposing to her at the award show. Iqra bagged the Best Actress Viewer’s Choice and Best Actress Critics Choice for Suno Chanda. She took to the social media to post a thank you note along with the pictures of her glorious trophies. Yasir and Iqra remained the highlight of the evening as Yasir went on his knees and proposed to Aziz as onlookers cheered them on. The entire scene was captured on video. Read the story here.

While relations between India and Pakistan remain strained, many celebrities on both sides of the border continue supporting one another. Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane wished actor Neetu Kapoor, who is the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, on her birthday on her Instagram account. She met her while paying a visit to Rishi Kapoor during a trip to New York City. Mawra even penned a special message to wish Neetu. “Happy Birthday to the youngest person at heart that I know of!” the caption reads. She thanked Neetu for all the love she has given her. Read the story here.

While the news of actors competing against one another is very common, it’s very rare that an actor praises another for their work. Mahira Khan took to social media to say that her aunt is a huge fan Yumna Zaidi and she wants to watch something that she has acted in. Yumna was quick to reply and said that Khan’s tweet made her day. The gorgeous and the multi-talented actor is known for drama serials such as Zara Yaad Kar and Dar Se Jati Hai Sila. Read the story here.

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid does not want Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to dub an iconic movie. He seems really upset with Khan’s work in The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan had shared the trailer of the Hindi dubbed The Lion King for which the actor had lent his voice. In response to his tweet, Shaan asked Khan to not destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub and told him to least change his vocal expression for the lion’s dub. This is not the first time that Shaan has taken a dig against Khan. Read the story here.

Ever since Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s public engagement controversy has been brewing. Aziz has finally spoken up and lent her public support to her beau while shutting down their haters. The Suno Chanda actor took to social media to silence all the hate the couple have received due to their public engagement at the Lux Style Awards 2019.“This joy of mine is so huge that good wishes and prayers are the only things that I can hear. Love is to express, not to impress,” wrote Iqra. She added “My man expressed his love in front of the world which takes a lot of guts and I am blissful you’re my ZING.” Read the story here.

