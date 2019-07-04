Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Miranshah hospital struggles without power for 18 hours

1 min ago
 

Patients at the District Headquarters Hospital Miranshah in North Waziristan have been suffering as the hospital loses power for 18 hours at a stretch due to loadshedding. 

They have been forced to spend their nights outdoors due to the hot weather.

Most wards are empty and patients in critical condition are going to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar.

Yousuf Khan, the father of a patient admitted at the hospital, says that attendants have to bring hand fans to protect the patients from mosquitoes.

He said some people also bring solar-powered fans or battery-powered ones to stay cool in the sweltering heat.

In terms of performance, the DHQ Miranshah is the second best hospital in the district but it has been ‘cursed’ with loadshedding, said medical superintendent Dr Sultan Muhammad.

DHQ Miranshah loadshedding
 
