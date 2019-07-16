Minor killed, 13 injured as heavy rain lashes Lahore

A minor girl was killed and 13 others were injured in different incidents in Lahore after a heavy rain lashed the city on Tuesday.

The deceased minor was identified as six-year-old Urooj Fatima. Seven people were injured in a traffic accident near Beijing Underpass, according to rescue sources.

Three more were injured after the wall of a house collapsed on Peco Road. Another man was wounded after a car fell in a drain near Mochi Gate area.

Two minor girls, injured in similar incidents, were also brought to a hospital.

The downpour began at midnight and continued intermittently until Tuesday afternoon. Several roads and streets in low-lying areas were inundated.

Shadman, Chowburji, Mozang, Samanabad and China Scheme areas were the most affected from rain. Drain water entered ground floors of houses and shops at several locations, while the flow of traffic was also disrupted.

Local officials said that teams had been busy draining rainwater and the situation would soon return to normal.

So far, the city has received 300 millimeters of rain. The Met Office has warned of more rains in upper parts of Punjab, including Lahore, over the next two days.

It said a new spell of rain would begin from July 23.