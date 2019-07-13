Mindhunter to return with second season on Aug 16

Netflix’s Mindhunter will return for a second season on August 16.

The show follows the two FBI agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), as they travel across America to interview psychopaths and serial killers in an attempt to understand their mindset.

Fincher first confirmed the release date and revealed more details about the second season on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast.

Although two years seemed like a long time to wait for another instalment, fans have now only have to wait a little over a month till the second season is released on Netflix.

As per Deadline, season two is expected to pick up between 1979 and 1981, a couple of years after season one was set. The focus of the new season will be the Atlanta Child Murders, a series of killings which took place between those years and left 28 African-American children, teenagers, and adults dead.

