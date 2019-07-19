Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Miftah Ismail granted protective bail by the Sindh High Court

5 hours ago
 

The Sindh High Court granted on Friday, protective bail to PML-N leader Miftah Ismail. 

Ismail argued that he had been appearing before NAB and was ready to do so again. However, the case against me has been filed with bad intentions, he said.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro headed a two-judge bench that heard the case.

The former finance minister was implicated in the LNG case alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was arrested on Thursday.

The court approved his seven-day protective bail against a surety of Rs500,000. He has been ordered to cooperate with NAB in the investigation.

NAB has accused him of taking a bribe to set up an LNG terminal. The bureau has been investigating him and Abbasi for allegedly handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which Abbasi was a shareholder.

