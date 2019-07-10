Midterm elections are the only way forward: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that midterm elections are the only way forward to bring the country out of the economic turmoil.

The government will have no other option but to hold midterm elections, he said in an interview with SAMAA TV. The PML-N leader remarked that the government has a constitutional option to come out of the crisis. “The government will be forced to take this decision because the people will come out on the streets and set buses on fire.”

He said that all political parties will be standing with the people. “The PPP will agree to it too.”

On the arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, he said that he had been getting threats for some time now. “He was getting calls from unknown numbers and he told me to be careful too. A person is threatened when he starts speaking out on different TV shows.”

The easy way out for everyone is to not ask difficult questions, he said.

Abbasi remarked that he will try his best to solve the country’s problems. On Nawaz Sharif’s arrest, he said that a lie will always be a lie and nothing can be done about it.

The extension in the tenure of army chief depends on the PM, Abbasi added.

